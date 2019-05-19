PHILADELPHIA — The signs were subtle last week.
There was the occasional hard-hit opposite field double and single.
Now, the signs are unmistakable.
Tape-measure home runs are impossible to miss.
Bryce Harper is hot, and when he's hot, he's one of the few players in baseball capable of carrying a team.
With the score tied, Harper hit a 404-foot, two-run home run to propel the Phillies to a 7-5 win over the Colorado Rockies before 38,603 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon. The Phillies (27-19) lead the National League East by 2.5 games after sweeping the three-game series from the Rockies.
"When he's on, he's just so captivating and so charismatic," manager Gabe Kapler said. "The work he's done to get back to where he got today is notable. It doesn't happen by accident."
Harper, mired in a slump for most of May, has homered in two straight games. His blast Saturday traveled 466 feet. Sunday's home run landed 404 feet from home plate.
When Harper is hitting, he raises the energy in the ballpark. There's a buzz in the crowd as he walks from the on-deck circle to the plate.
"Having the great fan base that we do, they give a crap," Harper said. "Plain and simple, they get it. We're fortunate to play in front of a fan base like that. Me personally, I just want to go out there and give it my all each night. I want to make plays in right field and make plays at the dish as well."
The Phillies signed Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract in March. His every at-bat is rightly scrutinized.
The debate about Harper's value intensified when he batted .167 (7 for 42) with one home run and 18 strikeouts from May 1-14.
But since then, Harper has hit in five straight games and is batting .350 (7 for 20) with two home runs, three doubles and six RBIs in the streak.
Harper began his hit streak with an opposite-field double and an opposite-field single in games against the Milwaukee Brewers.
"Each day, you just try to get better," Harper said. "You stick with the same routine. You see what works for you. I have to just keep going. Any given day could be different. Whether it 0 for 4 or 4 for 4, you have to keep that same mindset."
On Sunday, the Phillies trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning. J.T. Realmuto tied the game with a two-run, pinch-hit home run.
Two batters later, Harper batted with one out and Jean Segura on first. The Rockies brought left-handed reliever Mike Dunn in to face the left-handed Harper.
Dunn threw three straight sliders for balls and then a fastball for a called strike. He tried to sneak another slider past Harper, but this one caught too much of the plate. Harper hit the 84.7 mph pitch over the center field fence and into the Phillies' bullpen.
Kapler says Harper's early-season struggles are behind him.
"We all knew this kind of performance was coming," Kapler said. "I think he's there. He might not get two hits and a home run tomorrow, but that doesn't mean he's not where he needs to be."
The Phillies on Monday begin their most grueling period of the season to date. Thirteen of their next 16 games are on the road.
During this stretch, Philadelphia will face the Chicago Cubs (26-17), the Milwaukee Brewers (28-21), the St. Louis Cardinals (24-22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-17) and the San Diego Padres (23-23) with only the three games against the Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park.
As the road trip begins, it's a comforting feeling for the Phillies and their fans that Harper appears to be at his best.
"Bryce stays consistent with his star power," Kapler said. "He has the ability to transcend the game. When he's the best version of himself, it gives everybody in the lineup confidence. That swagger he has rubs off on his teammates and everybody in the ballpark."
