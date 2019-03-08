It has been all Bryce Harper all the time in Philadelphia Phillies camp so far this spring training. Is he coming? When is he coming? How’s he getting here? How far did he hit that batting-practice home run? When is he playing?
The answers to all those questions in order: Yes. Last Saturday. John Middleton’s private plane with the red "P" on the tail. Far. Really, really far. And, finally, Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays at Spectrum Field.
Harper’s first game action will be as a designated hitter, and it should be a packed house at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida.
Anderson excels
There have been a lot of interesting stories that have received little attention this spring training because of Harper’s presence, but the one that interests me the most is the pitching staff because I think it’s the most important.
Right-hander Drew Anderson caught my attention again by allowing just one hit and striking out six in a three-inning performance against the New York Yankees on Thursday at Spectrum Field.
The Yankees did not send over their "A" team from Tampa, but their lineup did include Troy Tulowitzki, Miguel Andujar and Gary Sanchez. Anderson, with the help of his newly implemented cutter, struck out Tulowitzki twice and Sanchez once. Regardless of the level of the competition, it is a great day when you strike out six of the 10 batters you face.
Meanwhile, a split-squad Phillies team was in Lakeland and received seven sensational innings from the expected minor-league starting trio of JoJo Romero, Adonis Medina, and Cole Irvin. Those three, facing a Detroit Tigers lineup that included Josh Harrison, Nick Castellanos, and Miguel Cabrera, combined to allow just five hits, three walks and one unearned run. They also struck out nine.
Anderson, who will turn 25 later this month, has allowed just one earned run on four hits and a walk and struck out 11 in his three spring-training performances. Romero has a 1.13 ERA over eight innings.
It is no secret that the Phillies’ expected starting rotation will include Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta, Nick Pivetta, Zach Eflin and Vince Velasquez. But it is also no secret that Pivetta, Eflin, and Velasquez have much to prove this season. Pitchers such as Anderson and the others who will open the season at double-A Reading or triple-A Lehigh Valley have a chance to apply pressure should one of the bottom three in the rotation struggle.
The rundown
Speaking of Vince Velasquez, he decided after last season to switch from No. 28 to No. 21. Velasquez said he is also a new pitcher with a new delivery this season.
While the Phillies played one game in Clearwater against the Yankees, a 6-0 loss, and another in Lakeland against the Tigers, a 3-1 victory, it was a back field in Clearwater at the Carpenter Complex that drew the most attention.
Guess who was there?
Harper took part in a simulated game and slammed an opposite-field home run off minor leaguer Gustavo Armas in his first at-bat. Manager Gabe Kapler confirmed afterward that Harper will make his debut Saturday.
In his first live batting-practice session Wednesday, Harper hit a ball out of Spectrum Field while facing Jerad Eickhoff.
Harper is the slugger getting all the hype this spring, but Rhys Hoskins figures to hit his share of home runs again this season, too. He hit 34 of them last season and already has 52 in 203 games.
At the moment, however, Hoskins is most focused on reacquainting himself with first base after playing most of last season as a left fielder.
Stat of the day
When Harper stepped into the box for live batting practice against Eickhoff on Wednesday morning, it was not the first time he had faced the right-hander. Eickhoff has had quite a bit of success against Harper, having held him to two hits in 12 at-bats without issuing a walk. He also struck out Harper six times.
Overall, Harper has a .291 batting average, .404 on-base percentage, and .963 OPS against the 17 pitchers in Phillies camp whom he has faced. He has hit nine doubles and nine home runs against those 17 pitchers.
Harper said at his introductory news conference that he was happy he did not have to face Nola anymore, but he hit .303 (10 for 33) with three home runs and seven RBIs against Nola. Arrieta held Harper to a .190 average (4-for-21). Arrieta, however, did walk Harper nine times.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.