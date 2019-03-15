CLEARWATER, Fla. — New Phillies star Bryce Harper has limped off the field after being hit by a pitch in the right ankle during a spring training game.
Harper went down to the dirt Friday after being struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton.
Harper stayed on the ground for a few moments, was checked by a trainer and limped off and out of the game in the sixth inning.
Recently signed to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition for Philadelphia. The slugging outfielder is 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances.
Harper had hoped to play three straight games starting Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.