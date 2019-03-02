CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryce Harper stood Saturday afternoon on top of the third-base dugout, turned his back and reached out his arms for the moment an entire city had seemed to wait four months to see.
Harper — one of the most recognizable faces in all of American sports — pulled his arms through the sleeves of a pinstriped Phillies jersey and tucked the brim of a red cap. It was a reality. Harper had joined the Phillies.
The Phillies introduced Harper in an elaborate outdoor news conference fitting for the biggest contract in baseball history. The team announced earlier in the day that Harper had officially signed a 13-year, $330 million contract.
The deal does not include an opt-out, which means Harper could very likely spend the rest of his major league career wearing the colors he tried on Saturday.
“You’ll always be remembered for winning,” Harper said. “And what (better) place to do it than Philly?”
Team owner John Middleton was motivated to start this season with a superstar on his roster. The offseason began with significant upgrades, but the team still lacked the superstar it set out for.
And it sure seemed like the pressure was starting to build on Middleton, who began the offseason by saying his team may get “a little stupid” with their spending.
“Does this look like stupid money?” Middleton asked.
