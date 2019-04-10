Just one strike. That's what separated the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night from their eighth win of the season and a victory that would have tied the franchise mark for the best start in 104 years.
Instead, the bullpen collapsed en route to a crushing 10-6 loss to the Washington Nationals in 10 innings that seemed unimaginable when Aaron Nola was on the mound in the sixth inning with a five-run lead. Once a victory felt near, everything seemed to fall apart.
Remember when Bryce Harper struggled in spring training to find his timing? And when he began the season without a hit on opening day? Maybe, after a long offseason, Harper would need some time to find his groove at the plate. Never mind.
Harper's home run Tuesday night, against old teammate Stephen Strasburg, was his fourth of the year, and he reached base for the 10th consecutive game. He has the fourth-highest on-base percentage in baseball, the highest walk rate and the fourth-highest home-run total, including the third-farthest hit this season in all of baseball. Harper has been as good as advertised and been a thorn in his former team's side.
His homer against Strasburg would have been hard to believe nearly a decade ago when the Nationals drafted Harper first overall a year after selecting Strasburg with the top pick. The two young stars were pegged to be the centerpiece of a franchise finding its way in D.C. But here they were Tuesday night on opposite sides.
Strasburg fooled Harper with a change-up for strike two and tried to get him to miss once more. But Harper sat on the off-speed pitch and crushed it to left field. It was his second homer in four games against the Nationals, and he has gone 6-for-14 with five walks and three extra-base hits against his former team.
He has as many homers against Washington as he does against 13 other teams. Tuesday night was a tough loss, but it was more evidence that Harper is feeling just fine at the plate.
Aaron Nola's third start of the season was not much better than his two previous unspectacular ones, as the team's ace has gotten off to a slow start.
Up next
Thursday: The Phillies enjoy an off-day in Miami.
Friday: Phillies open a three-game series vs. the Marlins at 7:10 p.m. Jake Arrieta (1-1, 2.77 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies against Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.50)
Monday: Phillies return home to play the Mets at 7:05 p.m.
