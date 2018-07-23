Chase Utley began to say goodbye Monday.
Utley is making what is likely his final appearance in Philadelphia as a player as he and his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates played the first of a three-game series against the Phillies on Monday night.
Utley, 39, announced this month he will retire at the end of this season.
“This city is something that I’ll never forget,” Utley said during a Monday afternoon news conference in a Citizens Bank Park media room lined with television cameras and packed with reporters. “We had some great success here. We fed off the energy in this park. It’s something I’ll never forget. It gives me chills just thinking about it.”
Flash bulbs popped and cameras clicked as Utley walked into the interview room wearing Dodger blue. Utley took a second glance at the camera operated by “Video Da,” the nickname of Phillies director of video production Dan Stephenson, of Estell Manor. The Dodgers' Kike Hernandez stood to the side and watched.
It was no accident Utley announced his retirement decision before the Dodgers made their final regular-season trip into Philadelphia this season.
“I’ve been thinking about this for awhile now and thinking about how I wanted to go out,” Utley said. “I thought it was important to let the Philadelphia Phillies fans know that this is the last time I’m going to have a chance to play in this ballpark. That was a huge factor in the timing of the announcement.”
Utley is one of the most iconic athletes in Philadelphia history. He led the Phillies to five straight National League East titles from 2007-2011 and the 2008 World Series championship.
Utley made his Phillies debut in 2003. The second baseman made five consecutive All-Star Games from 2005-10. He knocked in more than 100 runs each season from 2005-09. He averaged 29.2 home runs from 2005-10 and batted .332 in 2007.
Statistics tell just part of the story of why Utley was such a fan favorite. Fans relished the fearless, gritty way he played. He led the National League in getting hit by pitches from 2007-09. Utley was so popular that many Phillies fans named their sons after him.
“We had a good run here,” Utley said. “We made a lot of people happy. As a group, we made each other better. For guys coming from the minor leagues, guys in high school, guys in college who were watching baseball at that time, they had a pretty good look at how to play the game the right way.”
The late Phillies announcer Harry Kalas gave Utley the nickname “The Man” with a memorable call during an Aug. 9, 2006, game against the Atlanta Braves.
Utley hit a bases-loaded-clearing double. Howard then hit a high chopper back to the pitcher. Utley never stopped running and scored from second base.
“Chase Utley, you are the man!” Kalas exclaimed as Utley slid safely across home plate.
That’s just one of the memories Utley created during his Phillies tenure. There are countless others.
His first major league hit — a 2003 grand slam at Veterans Stadium. Utley made his signature fielding play in Game 5 of the 2008 World Series. He fielded a grounder up the middle, faked a throw to first base and then threw out Tampa Bay Rays runner Jason Bartlett at the plate.
And then there’s his infamous speech at the 2008 World Series celebration. After the parade down Broad Street, he strode to the microphone and declared the Phillies “World (expletive) champions” to the roar of the crowd.
“It was what was on my mind at the time,” Utley said with a laugh Monday.
The Phillies traded Utley to the Dodgers in August 2015. He has been one of Los Angeles’ leaders ever since.
The Dodgers will play two more games at Citizens Bank Park — 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and 12:35 p.m. Wednesday. The Dodgers and the Phillies could meet again in the playoffs. Both teams began Monday in first place in their divisions.
Utley says he wants to stay in the game, but he's not sure in which capacity.
Utley is famed for his intensity. But age has smoothed over his rough edges. He even has an Instagram account, a social media presence he says he wouldn’t even thought about having a decade ago.
“You put things in perspective a little bit more,” Utley said. “I’m still in the moment. There’s still plenty of intensity. But it’s easier to see the big picture nowadays. I wish I had that a little bit more when I was younger.”
Utley had a simple answer when asked Monday how he wants to be remembered.
“Playing the game the right way,” he said. “That’s all that matters to me. Every single day, I played the game the right way to win.”
