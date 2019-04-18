Philadelphia Phillies (11-6, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-12, fifth in the NL West)
Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-1, 3.94 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)
LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Rockies are 0-5 in home games. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .267, led by Trevor Story with a mark of .325.
The Phillies are 3-2 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .341, good for fourth in the National League. Andrew McCutchen leads the club with a mark of .412. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with six extra base hits and is slugging .444. Ian Desmond is 7-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Maikel Franco leads the Phillies with six home runs and has 18 RBIs. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 11 runs
Phillies: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs
Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Tyler Anderson: 10-day IL (knee), David Dahl: 10-day IL (abdomen), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: 10-day IL (finger), Ryan McMahon: 10-day IL (elbow), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).
Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Odubel Herrera: day-to-day (hamstring), Jean Segura: day-to-day (hamstring), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (finger).
