Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: The Angels were off.
Thursday: The Angels opened a four-game series at Tampa Bay. The game ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The series continues 7:10 p.m. in Tampa. No starter was designated for the Rays.
Stats: Trout entered Thursday hitting .290 (62 for 214) with 18 home runs, 44 RBIs and 51 runs scored in 64 games. He has walked 61 times, most in the majors, including 10 intentional, and stolen seven bases on eight attempts. His on-base percentage is .460, which leads the major leagues, and his OPS is 1.081. The Angels are 33-35.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.