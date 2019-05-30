Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Did not play in a 12-7 win over Oakland. He injured his right foot when he fouled a ball off it in Tuesday’s game.
Thursday: The Angels bega a four-game series at the Seattle Mariners. That game ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The series continues in Seattle. Mike Leake (3-6, 4.93) will start for Seattle. Trout is hitting .524 (11 for 21) with six doubles, a solo homer, four walks and four strikeouts against him.
Stats: Trout entered Thursday hitting .276 (47 for 170) with 12 home runs, 30 RBIs and 38 runs scored in 51 games. He has walked 49 times, including eight intentional, and stolen six bases on seven attempts. His on-base percentage is .449, his OPS 1.014. The Angels are 25-29.
— Press staff reports
