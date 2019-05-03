Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and another run scored in the Angels' 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: The Angels were off.
Saturday: Los Angeles begins a two-game series 7:10 p.m. at home against the Houston Astros (18-14). Wade Miley (1-2, 3.24) will start for Houston. Trout is 2 for 9 with an RBI and two strikeouts against Miley.
Stats: Trout is hitting .312 (29 for 93) with seven home runs, 20 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 29 games. He has walked 30 times, including seven intentional, and stolen four bases on five attempts. His on-base percentage is .492, his OPS 1.094. The Angels are 15-17.
— Press staff reports
