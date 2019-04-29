Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Sunday: Went 2 for 4 with two runs scored in a 7-3 win over the Royals in the series finale at Kansas City.
Monday: An off day for the Angels.
Tuesday: They begin a three-game series at home against the Toronto (14-14) at 10:07 p.m. Clay Buchholz (0-1, 4.60) will start for the Blue Jays. Trout is hitting .421 (8 for 19) with two home runs and four RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .305 (25 for 82) with five doubles, six home runs, 16 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 26 games. He has walked 28 times, including six intentional, and stolen four bases on five attempts. His on-base percentage is .496, his OPS 1.081. The Angels are 12-17.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.