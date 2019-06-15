Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 1 for 3 with two walks and a run scored in a 9-4 loss at Tampa. The hit was his 16th double of the season. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: Went 0 for 4 in a 5-3 win over the Rays. He batted second and played center field. It was the fourth Angels game of the week with a 5-3 score.
Sunday: The series finale is at 1:10 p.m. The Rays did not announce their starting pitcher.
Stats: Trout is hitting .281 (63 for 220) with 18 home runs, 44 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 67 games. He has walked 63 times, most in the majors, including 11 intentional, and stolen seven bases on eight attempts. His on-base percentage is .453, which leads the major leagues, and his OPS is 1.056. The Angels are 35-36.
