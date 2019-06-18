Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Monday: Went 4 for 5, including his 20th home run of the season, with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-5 win at Toronto. He also was caught stealing. Trout, who batted second and played center field, hit a solo home run with two outs in the sixth inning. Trout finished a triple shy of the cycle. He flied out in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the fourth, homered in the sixth and singled again in the eighth.
Trout’s homer was an estimated 456-foot drive into the center field party deck. It’s the fourth time Trout has hit 20 or more home runs before the All-Star break. He and former slugger Tim Salmon jointly hold the team record with eight seasons of 20 or more home runs.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 2 with a walk in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: The series continues at 7:07 p.m. Aaron Sanchez (3-8, 5.04) will start for the Blue Jays. Trout is hitting .250 (2 for 8) with three walks against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .294 (69 for 235) with 20 home runs, 49 RBIs and 57 runs scored in 70 games. He has walked 65 times, most in the majors, including 11 intentional, and stolen seven bases on nine attempts. His on-base percentage is .462, which leads the major leagues, and his OPS was 1.091. The Angels aere 37-37.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.