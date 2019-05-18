Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 2 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in a 5-2 win over the visiting Kansas City Royals.
Saturday: Went 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored in a 6-3 win over Kansas City. The homer, the 250th of his career, went an estimated 473 feet. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Left-hander Danny Duffy (2-1, 3.97) will start for the Royals. Trout is hitting .412 (7 for 17) with one home run and three RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .297 (41 for 138) with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 42 games. He has walked 41 times, including seven intentional, and stolen six bases on seven attempts. His on-base percentage is .468, his OPS 1.047. The Angels are 22-23.
