Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 0 for 4 in a 3-2 win over the Rangers. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Went 2 for 3 with a solo home run in the first inning of a 7-6 win over Rangers. He had a double, scored, drove in one more run and drew a walk.
Monday: The Angels begin a three-game series at the Oakland Athletics at 4:07 p.m. Chris Bassitt (2-1, 2.48) will start for the A’s. Trout is 4 for 5 with a double in his career against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .288 (47 for 163) with 12 home runs, 30 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 49 games. He has walked 46 times, including seven intentional, and stolen six bases on seven attempts. His on-base percentage is .456, his OPS 1.045. The Angels are 24-28.
— Press staff reports
