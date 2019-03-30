Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Friday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 4, including a two-run double, and scored a run in a 6-2 win over the Athletics in Oakland.
Saturday: Went 1 for 3 with an RBI in a 4-2 loss to the A's. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Frankie Montas (5-4, 3.88 in 2018) will start for Oakland. Trout is 1 for 3 against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .400 (4 for 10) with one run and three RBIs in three games.
