Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Batting second as the designated hitter, he went 1 for 3, getting his 11th double of the season, with two walks and two runs in a 16-7 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Friday: Went 1 for 4 — his 12th double of the season — with a walk in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers in the opener of a three-game series at home. He batted second and, playing center field, made his first error since 2017. A hard-hit liner bounced off him and allowed two runs to score in the seventh inning. Trout had gone 296 games since his last error.
Saturday: The series resumes at 10:07 p.m. Left-hander Mike Minor (5-3, 2.64) will start for Texas. Trout is hitting .364 (4 for 11) with a solo home run against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .288 (45 for 156) with 11 home runs, 28 RBIs and 35 runs scored in 47 games. He has walked 45 times, including seven intentional, and stolen six bases on seven attempts. His on-base percentage is .459, his OPS 1.036. The Angels are 22-28.
