Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: Went 1 for 4 with a walk and an RBI in an 8-7 loss to the Twins in the series finale. His RBI came when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning to pull L.A. within a run, but the Angels’ late rally fell short. He batted second and played center field.
Thursday: The Angels are off. They begin a three-game homestand 10:07 p.m. Friday against the Kansas City Royals.
Stats: Trout is hitting .286 (38 for 133) with nine home runs, 26 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 40 games. He has walked 38 times, including seven intentional, and stolen five bases on six attempts. His on-base percentage is .455, his OPS 1.004. The Angels are 20-23.
— Press staff reports
