Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: The Angels faced Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (3-2, 3.05 ERA) in a 7:10 p.m. game that ended too late.
Thursday: Went 1 for 2 with a single, a walk, a run and an RBI before coming out in the eighth inning of a 13-0 win over the Tigers in the series finale. He batted and played center field.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series 7:05 p.m. at the Baltimore Orioles. Dan Straily (1-2, 7.43) will start for the O's. Trout is 9 for 20 with two doubles, a homer, four RBIs, two walks and four strikeouts in his career against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .284 (31 for 109) with seven home runs, 21 RBIs and 23 runs scored in 34 games. He has walked 34 times, including seven intentional, and stolen five bases on six attempts. His OPS is 1.004. The Angels are 17-20.
— Press staff reports
