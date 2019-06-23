Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk in a 4-2 loss to the Cardinals. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Went 2 for 6 with a run scored in a 6-4 win over St. Louis. He left seven runners on base. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: The Angels are off.
Tuesday: They will open a two-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds. After that, they will host AL West rival Oakland Athletics for four games.
Stats: Trout is hitting .307 (79 for 257) with 22 home runs, 56 RBIs and 62 runs scored in 75 games. He has walked 68 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .466, which leads the major leagues, and his OPS was 1.108.
The Angels are 39-40.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.