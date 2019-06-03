Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Led off the top of the ninth inning with a home run that helped the Angels beat the Mariners 6-3. Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base.
Sunday: Went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs in a 13-3 win over the Mariners. He was intentionally walked once.
Monday: The Angels head to Chicago to play the Cubs at 4:05 p.m. in a makeup of their April 14 game. The Cubs had not announced their starter. The Angels will open a series at home Tuesday against Oakland.
Stats: Trout is hitting .299 (55 for 184) with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 54 games. He has walked 54 times, including nine intentional, and stolen seven bases on eight attempts. His on-base percentage is .467, his OPS 1.071. The Angels are 29-30.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.