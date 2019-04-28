Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: The series resumed at 7:15 p.m. Trout was in the starting lineup, batting second and playing center field. This game ended too late for this edition.
Sunday: Went 2 for 4 with two runs scored in a 7-3 win over the Royals in the series finale.
Monday: The Angels are off. They begin a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays (14-14) at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday.
Stats: Trout is hitting .305 (25 for 82) with six home runs, 16 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 26 games. He has walked 28 times and stolen four bases on five attempts. His on-base percentage is .496, his OPS 1.081. The Angels are 12-17.
— Press staff reports
