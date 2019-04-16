Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Monday: In his first game since April 9, he went 0 for 2 but walked three times and scored twice in the Angels’ 12-7 loss to the Rangers in Texas. He batted second as the designated hitter.
Tuesday: Went 1 for 4 in a 5-0 loss to the Rangers that dropped the Angels to 8-9. He batted second as the designated hitter.
Wednesday: The series finale is 8:05 p.m. Lance Lynn (1-1, 4.82) is scheduled to start for Texas. Trout is hitting .167 (2 for 12) with one home run and two RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .368 (14 for 38) with five home runs, 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored in 14 games. He has walked 16 times and stolen one base without being caught. His on-base percentage is .569, his OPS 1.385.
