Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored in a 6-3 win over Kansas City. The homer, the 250th of his career, went an estimated 473 feet. He batted second and played center field.
More on the milestone: Trout joined Jimmie Foxx, Mickey Mantle, Juan Gonzalez, Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez as the only AL players to hit 250 or more home runs before their age 28 season, according to an Associated Press story by Joe Reedy.
He is the 13th player to accomplish the feat. Teammate Albert Pujols, Mel Ott, Eddie Mathews, Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron, Andruw Jones and Giancarlo Stanton reached it while playing in the NL.
Sunday: Went 2 for 4 in a 5-1 loss to the Royals. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: They will play a series opener at home against Minnesota at 10:07 p.m. Jake Odorizzi (6-2, 2.63) will start for the Twins. Trout is 5 for 10 with an RBI against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .303 (43 for 142) with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 43 games. He has walked 41 times, including seven intentional, and stolen six bases on seven attempts. His on-base percentage is .471, his OPS 1.056. The Angels are 22-24.
