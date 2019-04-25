Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Wednesday: Went 0 for 3 with a strikeout and drawing a walk in a 6-5 loss to the Yankees.
Thursday: The Angels wrapped up their series with the Yankees. The game ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals at 8:15 p.m. Danny Duffy is making his first appearance for the Royals. Trout is hitting 6 for 15 with a double, a homer, three RBIs and two walks with three strikeouts against him.
Stats: Trout entered Thursday hitting .303 (20 for 66) with six home runs, 14 RBIs and 15 runs scored in 22 games. He has walked 25 times and stolen two bases without being caught. His on-base percentage is .510, his OPS 1.147. The Angels were 9-16.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.