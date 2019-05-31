Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 2 for 3 with two walks and two RBIs in a 9-4 win over the Mariners in Seattle. He hit his 14th double of the season. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: Hit a solo home run and walked in a 4-3 loss to the Mainers. The home run came with two outs in the sixth and was followed by Shohei Ohtani's home run. Batting second and playing center field, Trout finished 1 for 3.
Saturday: The series resumes at 7:10 p.m. Left-hander Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.38) will start for Seattle. Trout is hitting .240 (6 for 25) with two home runs and five RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .284 (50 for 176) with 13 home runs, 34 RBIs and 39 runs scored in 53 games. He has walked 52 times, including eight intentional, and stolen six bases on seven attempts. His on-base percentage is .458, his OPS 1.043. The Angels are 27-30.
