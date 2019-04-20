Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Friday: Hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, but the Angels gave up two homers in the top of the ninth and lost 5-3, their fifth straight defeat. Trout played center field for the first time since coming out of an April 9 game with a groin strain. Batting second, he went 1 for 4.
Saturday: Went 0 for 4, striking out three times, with a walk in a 6-5 loss to the Mariners. He batted second and played center field. The last-place Angels (8-13) lost their sixth consecutive game.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Mike Leake (2-1, 3.86) will start for Seattle. Trout is hitting .500 (9 for 18) against him, including four doubles and a solo home run.
Stats: Trout is hitting .315 (17 for 54) with six home runs, 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored in 18 games. He has walked 18 times and stolen one base without being caught. His on-base percentage is .506, his OPS 1.192.
