Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 1 for 3 with a run scored and two walks in an 11-5 win over the Yankees. He stole one base and was thrown out trying to steal one. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: Went 1 for 5 and scored a run in a 5-1 victory over the Royals in a series opener in Kansas City. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: The series resumes at 7:15 p.m. Jorge Lopez (0-2, 4.50) will start for the Royals. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .297 (22 for 74) with six home runs, 14 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 24 games. He has walked 27 times and stolen three bases on four attempts. His on-base percentage is .500, his OPS 1.095. The Angels are 11-16.
