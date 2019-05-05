Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 0 for 4 in a 14-2 loss to the Houston Astros in the opener of a two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico. He batted second and played center field and was removed from the lopsided game after seven innings.
Sunday: Trout went 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout in the Angels’ 10-4 loss to Houston.
Monday: The Angels do not play. They open a series at Detroit on Tuesday night.
Stats: Trout is hitting .290 (29 for 100) with seven home runs, 20 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 31 games. He has walked 31 times, including seven intentional, and stolen four bases on five attempts. His OPS 1.031. The Angels are 15-18.
