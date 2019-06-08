Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored in a 6-2 loss to the visiting Mariners. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: Hit the second of the Angels' three consecutive home runs during the fourth inning of a 12-3 win over the Mariners. Tommy La Stella opened the bottom half of the inning with a home run, Trout then hit his, and Shohei Ohtani followed with another. Batting second and playing center field, Trout went 2 for 3, including his first triple of the season, with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. He was removed from the game before the top of the ninth inning of the lopsided game.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Left-hander Wade LeBlanc (2-2, 5.70) will start for the Mariners. Trout is hitting .286 (2 for 7) with a solo home run against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .299 (61 for 204) with 17 home runs, 42 RBIs and 49 runs scored in 61 games. He has walked 59 times, including 10 intentional, and stolen seven bases on eight attempts. His on-base percentage is .469, which leads the major leagues, and his OPS is 1.101. The Angels are 31-34.
