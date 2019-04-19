Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Thursday: Went 1 for 5 with a run scored in an 11-10 loss to the visiting Seattle Mariners. He batted second as the designated hitter.
Friday: Hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, but the Angels gave up two homers in the top of the ninth and lost 5-3, their fifth straight defeat. Trout played center field for the first time since coming out of an April 9 game with a groin strain. Batting second, he went 1 for 4.
Saturday: The series continues at 9:07 p.m. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 4.23) is set to start for the Mariners. Trout has not faced the rookie.
Stats: Trout is hitting .340 (17 for 50) with six home runs, 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored in 17 games. He has walked 17 times and stolen one base without being caught. His on-base percentage is .528, his OPS 1.268.
