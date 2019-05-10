Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 1 for 2 with a single, a walk, a run and an RBI before coming out in the eighth inning of a 13-0 win over the Tigers in the series finale. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: Doubled, homered, drove in three runs and scored two in an 8-3 win over the Orioles in the first game of a three-game series in Baltimore. Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 4 with a walk.
Trout reconnected before the game with a 7-year-old fan named Gavin Edelson he met last year at Camden Yards, according to an Adrian Garro story on MLB.com. Before Friday's game, Trout gave him a bat, and the boy asked him to hit a home run. And Trout did, right after Gavin had been interviewd on TV, Garro reported.
Saturday: The series continues at 1:05 p.m. Dylan Bundy (1-4, 5.30) will start for the Orioles. Trout is 4 for 6 (.667) with two solo home runs and one double against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .292 (33 for 113) with eight home runs, 24 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 35 games. He has walked 35 times, including seven intentional, and stolen five bases on six attempts. His on-base percentage is .468, his OPS 1.043. The Angels are 18-20.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.