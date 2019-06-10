Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Sunday: Went 0 for 2 with two walks and a run scored in a 9-3 loss to Seattle. He batted second and played center.
Monday: Hit his 18th home run, a game-tying, two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, to help the Angels beat the visiting Dodgers 5-3. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4.
Tuesday: The series finale is at 10:07 p.m. Kenta Maeda (7-2, 3.48) will start for the Dodgers. Trout is 1 for 4 with two RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .295 (62 for 210) with 18 home runs, 44 RBIs and 51 runs scored in 63 games. He has walked 61 times, most in the majors, including 10 intentional, and stolen seven bases on eight attempts. His on-base percentage is .466, which leads the major leagues, and his OPS is 1.100. The Angels are 32-35.
