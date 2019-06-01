Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Hit a solo home run and walked in a 4-3 loss to the Mariners. The home run came with two outs in the sixth and was followed by Shohei Ohtani’s home run. Batting second and playing center field, Trout finished 1 for 3.
Saturday: Led off the top of the ninth inning with a home run that helped the Angels beat the Mariners 6-3. Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Left-hander Marco Gonzales (5-5, 3.96) will start for the Mariners. Trout is hitting .417 (10 for 24) with two home runs and five RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .289 (52 for 180) with 14 home runs, 35 RBIs and 40 runs scored in 54 games. He has walked 53 times, including eight intentional, and stolen seven bases on eight attempts. His on-base percentage is .461, his OPS 1.061. The Angels are 28-30.
