Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 4-3 win over the visiting Blue Jays in their series opener. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: The series resumes at 10:07 p.m. Marcus Stroman (1-3, 1.43) is scheduled to start for Toronto. Trout is hitting .462 (6 for 13) with one RBI against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .294 (25 for 85) with six home runs, 16 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 27 games. He has walked 29 times, including seven intentional, and stolen four bases on five attempts. His on-base percentage is .487, his OPS 1.052. The Angels are 13-17.
