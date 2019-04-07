Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Saturday: Hit a grand slam, walked twice and was hit by a pitch in a 5-1 win over Texas. He was 1 for 2.
Sunday: Homered for the fourth consecutive game, a two-run shot that helped the Angels beat the Rangers 7-2. He went 1 for 2 with three walks. The homer was his fifth in the past four games.
Monday: The Angels will open a three-game interleague series at home against Milwaukee at 10:07 p.m. Jhoulys Chacin (2-0, 4.22) will start for the Brewers. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .393 (11 for 28) with five home runs, 12 RBIs and six runs scored in 10 games. He has walked 11 times and stolen one base without being caught. His on-base percentage is .581, his OPS 1.581.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.