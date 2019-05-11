Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 0 for 5 with a run scored and two strikeouts, stranding seven on base, in a 7-2 win. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Went 1 for 2 with a solo homer and two walks in a 5-1 loss to the Orioles to close out the series. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: The Angels begin a three-game series 7:40 p.m. at the Minnesota Twins (25-14). Jose Berrios (6-1, 2.53) will start for Minnesota. Trout is 0 for 1 with a walk against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .283 (34 for 120) with nine home runs, 25 RBIs and 27 runs scored in 37 games. He has walked 37 times, including seven intentional, and stolen five bases on six attempts. His on-base percentage is .460, his OPS 1.035. The Angels are 19-21.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.