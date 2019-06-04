Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.

Monday: Went 1 for 4 with a run scored in an 8-1 loss to the Cubs in a makeup game at Wrigley Field. He batted second and played center field.

Tuesday: Went 0 for 2 with a walk and a run scored in a 4-2 loss to the visiting Oakland Athletics. He batted second and played center field.

Wednesday: The series resumes at 10:07 p.m. Daniel Mengden (1-1, 3.05) will start for the Athletics. Trout is hitting a whopping .833 (5 for 6) with one home run and three RBIs against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .295 (56 for 190) with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs and 44 runs scored in 57 games. He has walked 55 times, including nine intentional, and stolen seven bases on eight attempts. His on-base percentage is .465, his OPS 1.054. The Angels are 29-32.

