Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Hit a two-run home run in a 7-4 loss to Oakland. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a walk.
Friday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored in a 6-2 loss to the Athletics. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: The series resumes at 10:07 p.m. (MLB Network). Twenty-seven-year-old rookie left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (3-3, 3.43) will start for the Mariners. Trout is 2 for 4, including a double, with two walks and three RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .294 (59 for 201) with 16 home runs, 41 RBIs and 47 runs scored in 60 games. He has walked 58 times, including 10 intentional, and stolen seven bases on eight attempts. His on-base percentage is .463, which leads the major leagues, and his OPS is 1.070. The Angels are 30-34.
