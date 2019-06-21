Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 2 for 4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in a 10-inning, 7-5 loss at Toronto. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: Went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored in a 5-1 loss to the Cardinals in St. Louis. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: The series resumes at 2:15 p.m. Dakota Hudson (5-3, 3.55) will start for the Cardinals. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .306 (76 for 248) with 22 home runs, 56 RBIs and 61 runs scored in 73 games. He has walked 67 times, 10 more than anyone else in the majors, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .468, which leads the major leagues, and his OPS is 1.121. The Angels are 38-39.
