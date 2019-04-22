Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Sunday: Went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and a run scored as the Angels held off a late Mariners rally to win 8-6. Batting second and playing center field, he also walked twice.
Monday: Went 1 for 4, scored a run, walked twice and stole a base in a 14-inning, 4-3 loss to the visiting New York Yankees. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: The series resumes at 10:07 p.m. Jonathan Loaisiga (0-0, 3.86) will start for the Yankees. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .328 (20 for 61) with four doubles, six home runs, 14 RBIs and 15 runs scored in 20 games. He has walked 22 times and stolen two bases without being caught. His on-base percentage is .523, his OPS 1.212. The Angels are 9-14.
