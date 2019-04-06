Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Friday: Went 2 for 4, both solo home runs, in a 3-1 win over Texas. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: Hit a grand slam, his fourth homer in three games, walked twice and was hit by a pitch in a 5-1 win over Texas. He was 1 for 2.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Shelby Miller (0-0, 4.91) will start for Texas. Trout is 2 for 3 against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .385 (10 for 26) with four home runs, 10 RBIs and five runs scored in nine games. He has walked eight times and stolen one base without being caught. His on-base percentage was .553, his OPS 1.476.
— Press staff reports
