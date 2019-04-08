Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Sunday: Homered for the fourth consecutive game, a two-run shot that helped the Angels beat the Rangers 7-2. He went 1 for 2 with three walks. The homer was his fifth in the past four games.
Monday: Went 0 for 2 with two walks and a run scored in a 5-2 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, the Angels' fourth straight victory. He also made a leaping catch at the left-center field wall to rob 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich of an apparent home run in the second inning. Trout batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: The series continues at 10:07 p.m. Freddy Peralta (1-0, 3.27) will start for the Brewers. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .367 (11 for 30) with five home runs, 12 RBIs and seven runs scored in 11 games. He has walked 13 times and stolen one base without being caught. His on-base percentage is .574, his OPS 1.507.
