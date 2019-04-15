Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Sunday: The Angels’ game iin Chicago was postponed. The team said the strained groin he suffered April 9 has improved and he would rejoin the team at Texas. He remains day-to-day.
Monday: Went 0 for 2 but walked three times and scored twice in the Angels' 12-7 loss to the Rangers. He batted second as the designated hitter.
Tuesday: The series resumes at 8:05 p.m. Left-hander Mike Minor is scheduled to start for the Rangers. Trout is hitting .429 (3 for 7) with a solo home run against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .382 (13 for 34) with five home runs, 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored in 13 games. He had walked 13 times and stolen one base without being caught. His on-base percentage is .593, his OPS 1.475.
