Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Trout went 1 for 3 with a run scored and two walks in the Angels' 5-2 win over Detroit. His hit was his seventh double of the season. Trout also stole his fifth base of the season.
Wednesday: The Angels faced Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (3-2, 3.05 ERA) in a 7:10 p.m. game that ended too late.
Thursday: The Angels will finish their series in Detroit with a 1:10 p.m. game. against Ryan Carpenter, who is expected to be recalled from triple-A Toledo to fill in for the injured Jordan Zimmerman. Trout is 0 for 2 against Carpenter in his career.
Stats: Trout is hitting .291 (30 for 103) with seven home runs, 20 RBIs and 22 runs scored in 32 games. He has walked 33 times, including seven intentional, and stolen five bases on six attempts. His OPS is 1.038. The Angels are 16-19.
— Press staff reports
