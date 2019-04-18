Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Wednesday: Trout batted second and was the designated hitter in the Angels' 5-4 loss to the Texas Rangers. He went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.
Thursday: The Angels begin a four-game series with the Seattle Mariners in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The Angels continue their series at 10:07 p.m. at home. Marco Gonzalez (4-0, 3.19) is scheduled to pitch for Seattle. Trout is batting .450 (9 for 20) with three doubles, a homer, two RBIs, three walks and four strikeouts in his career against Gonzalez.
Stats: Trout is hitting .368 (14 for 38) with five home runs, 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored in 14 games. He has walked 16 times and stolen one base without being caught. His on-base percentage is .569, his OPS 1.385.
— Associated Press
