Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Went 1 for 4 with a two-run homer in a 10-9 win over the Athletics. He also walked and struck out twice.
Thursday: The series conclude against Oakland in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game homestand against the Mariners at 10:07 p.m. Marco Gonzales (5-6, 4.89) will start for Seattle. Trout is hitting .462 (12 for 26) with three doubles, two homers, four RBIs, four walks and five strikeouts against him.
Stats: Trout entered Thursday hitting .294 (57 for 194) with 15 home runs, 39 RBIs and 45 runs scored in 58 games. He has walked 56 times, including 10 intentional, and stolen seven bases on eight attempts. His on-base percentage is .463, his OPS 1.061. The Angels are 30-32.
— Press staff reports
