Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Tuesday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk in a 2-1 loss to the Mariners. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: The Angels (1-5) are off.
Thursday: The Angels play their home opener at 10:07 p.m. against the Texas Rangers. Edinson Volquez (0-0, 9.00) will start for the Rangers. Trout is 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two strikeouts in his career against Volquez
Stats: Trout is hitting .294 (5 for 17) with one run scored and three RBIs in six games. He has walked five times and stolen one base without being caught.
