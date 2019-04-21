Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Saturday: Went 0 for 4, striking out three times, with a walk in a 6-5 loss to the Mariners. He batted second and played center field. The last-place Angels (8-13) lost their sixth consecutive game.
Sunday: Trout went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and a run scored as the Angels held off a late Mariners rally to win 8-6. He drew a pair of walks in the win as well.
Monday: The Angels begin a four-game series at home against the New York Yankees at 10:07 p.m. J.A. Happ (0-2, 7.23) will start for the Yankees. Trout is hitting .313 (5 for 16) with two doubles, seven walks and six RBIs, striking out five times against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .333 (19 for 57) with four doubles, six home runs, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 19 games. He has walked 20 times and stolen one base without being caught. His on-base percentage is .524, his OPS 1.244. The Angels are 9-13.
