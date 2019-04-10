Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League Most Valuable Player.
Tuesday: He went 2 for 2 with a run scored before leaving the game after the third inning with a right groin strain. The Angels beat the Brewers 11-8. The Angels listed him as day-to-day.
Wednesday: The series finale was too late for this edition.
Thursday: The Angels are off. They begin a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs beginning 2:20 p.m. Friday.
Stats: Trout began Wednesday hitting .406 (13 for 32) with five home runs, 12 RBIs and eight runs scored in 12 games. He had walked 13 times and stolen one base without being caught. His on-base percentage was .592, his OPS 1.529.
— Press staff reports
